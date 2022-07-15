Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 577.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41. Arkema has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Arkema will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($145.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($129.00) to €131.00 ($131.00) in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($101.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

About Arkema (Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.