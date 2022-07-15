AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Up 221.7% in June

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of APYP stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. AppYea has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
AppYea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppYea (APYP)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.