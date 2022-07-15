Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Insider Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

NYSE SSD opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

