Jeffrey Wang Acquires 13,928,571 Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Wang bought 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $11,699,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. Analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

