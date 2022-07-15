Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 384 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

