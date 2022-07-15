Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 16,882 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $132.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.