Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 16,882 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $132.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

