Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.86 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

