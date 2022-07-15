Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

