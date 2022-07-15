Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,996 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $3,763,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,245,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 708,541 shares of company stock valued at $81,959,160. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

