Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.17.
Shares of ZG opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
