Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.17.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.