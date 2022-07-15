Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.50. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 58,204 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -169.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

