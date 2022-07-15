Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.50. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 58,204 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -169.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.