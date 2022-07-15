John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.20

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

