Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up to $22.69

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $24.00. Certara shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 3,083 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Certara alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 838,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 3,572.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.