PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.
TPLKF stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. PVA TePla has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.
About PVA TePla (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PVA TePla (TPLKF)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for PVA TePla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVA TePla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.