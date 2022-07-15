PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

TPLKF stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. PVA TePla has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

