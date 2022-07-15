Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $168,220.58 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.
- On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.
- On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30.
- On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $57.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
