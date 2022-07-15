Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $168,220.58 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $168,220.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jack Nielsen sold 32,486 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $1,698,043.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $574,417.52.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 3,533 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $184,422.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Friday, June 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

