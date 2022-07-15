The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $218,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,642,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,062 shares of company stock worth $21,446,709. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

