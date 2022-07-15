J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $207.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.65.

JBHT opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, blooom inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

