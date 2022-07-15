Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $194,000.00.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2,308.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

