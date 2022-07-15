Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

HAL stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,912 shares of company stock worth $2,835,904. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

