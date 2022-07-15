Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of WTW opened at $193.24 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $249.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

