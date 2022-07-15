Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ULCC stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.12. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Frontier Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth $16,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

