Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $298.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.69.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.45.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,345,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

