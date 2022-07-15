Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $392,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

