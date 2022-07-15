B. Riley Trims RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price to $38.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

RumbleON stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $253.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Tkach purchased 30,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,396.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

