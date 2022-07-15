Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

SNCY stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,207 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 121,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 157,408 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 294,285 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

