Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 44.5% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 66.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

