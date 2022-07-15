Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

