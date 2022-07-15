International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 1,330.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 345,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 320,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

