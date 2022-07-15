Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Tenneco worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

