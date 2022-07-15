Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating. The company traded as low as C$93.25 and last traded at C$94.82, with a volume of 60264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.35.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TIH. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$105.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.67. The company has a market cap of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.