VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 950.0% in June

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period.

CIL stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

