COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in June

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

COMSovereign stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11.

COMSovereign Company Profile (Get Rating)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

