DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 551,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

