Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 641.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

Shares of CTEC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $22.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

