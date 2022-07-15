Chase (NYSE:CCF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:CCF opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $816.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chase has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $119.00.
Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)
