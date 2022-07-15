Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 90.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

