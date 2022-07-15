Paul J. Hastings Sells 533 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCRX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 102,986 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

