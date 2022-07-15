Kevin Yuann Sells 1,500 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $13,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,098.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $16,710.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $16,738.04.

On Monday, May 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

