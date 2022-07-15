Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 252,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RKT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

