Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 252,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55.
Several brokerages have commented on RKT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
