Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 12,500 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,885.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 120,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENZ shares. TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

