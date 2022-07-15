Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.06, for a total transaction of 10,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,408,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 5.04 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.85 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.77 and its 200 day moving average is 9.93.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

