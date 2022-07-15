StockNews.com Lowers AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.82.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.36.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.