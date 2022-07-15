Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $459,000 Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in APi Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of APi Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

APi Group Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.