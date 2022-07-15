Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,597 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $322,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,596.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,366. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.