Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.95 and a 200-day moving average of $286.14. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

