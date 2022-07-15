Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COOLW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

