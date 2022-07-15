Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Declines By 56.3%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 15.97%.
Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
