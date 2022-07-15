Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,726,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.17. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

