Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Drops By 51.6%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their target price on Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CRKN opened at $1.05 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

