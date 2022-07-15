Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DAIO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Data I/O worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.